Letter: Hawaii is stuck in a rut thanks to Democrats

Hawaii’s congressional delegation has not shown the strength and courage others in their party have. Bad-mouthing and blaming Republicans, locally and nationally, has been a perennial strategy of the Democratic Party. Too bad reality checks haven’t accompanied those falsehoods.

Economist Thomas Sowell said, “When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.”

When I heard that former Democrat governors are campaigning for a former state senator, it saddened me because nothing will change. Hawaii voters are so easily jilted and tilted to the left that the state will never go anyplace except on the path to perdition.

Peter Tali Coleman Jr.

Makiki

