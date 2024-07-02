Letter: Immunity ruling delays, denies justice for nation

For Americans, the problem with Monday’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity is that justice delayed is justice denied. Now the criminal case against Donald Trump, which should have been tried ahead of the hush money case, will be delayed until after the election. That is justice denied for Americans, for they should know whether or not the man who is going to occupy the White House is guilty of starting an insurrection and resulting attack on our democracy.

We already know he is a convicted felon with a long list of morally bankrupt behaviors, but we should also see the depth of his insanity and how far he will go to attain, and retain, power.

Bret Bashara

Ewa Beach

