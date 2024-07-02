Letter: SCOTUS must follow law, halt partisan decisions

Swipe or click to see more

It’s a sad day for America. The Supreme Court shows its lack of integrity and character by handing down limp opinions. To rationalize that part of what Donald Trump did as president was covered by immunity is a falsehood. Trump attempted to overthrow the government that he swore an oath to protect. I would characterize that as treason.

Shame on the six justices in the majority. Follow the law, not your politics.

Gardner Kaumeheiwa

Waianae

