Letter: Stronger moderation, no attacks for next debate

Some very pointed questions were asked but were completely brushed off and diverted to the pet peeves of the two candidates, especially by Donald Trump. I thought it was downright insulting to our worldwide audience.

In any future debate, we need a stronger moderator who can deny such transgressions and order the candidate to respond to the question.

And no brazen attacks on opponents must be allowed. Both candidates must present their position on the question asked, not second-guess the response of the other.

Saleem Ahmed

Hawaii Kai

