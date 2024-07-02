Off the news: Hawaii coffee labeling law now in effect

Wake up and smell the coffee — and read about it, too. Under a law passed last year that took effect Monday, Hawaii-branded coffee products retailing here will have to follow new labeling rules.

Anything referring to the islands in labeling also must disclose where the coffee was grown in Hawaii and its percentage by weight. Those claiming to be 100% Hawaii coffee must, in fact, be grown and processed in the islands.

And when this year’s House Bill 2298 becomes law, a package naming a Hawaii region must contain 51% of coffee grown there. Truth in advertising is a positive.