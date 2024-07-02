$2 pastries at BRUG Bakery

BRUG Bakery is celebrating 11 years in Hawaii. The Japanese-style bakery is known for its artisan baked goods. To commemorate the occasion, it is offering $2 pastries at all five of its Hawaii stores only on July 3 (pastries are limited to 12 per person).

No preorders or other discounts will be accepted for the pastry promotion. BRUG will not offer breads that day to focus on pastry sales.

The business also recently partnered with Eden in Love to create a special collab bag collection. The limited-edition collection is available at all five BRUG Bakery locations, while supplies last.

To learn more, visit brugbakery.com.

New brunch in Kakaako

The Gatsby Hawaii (814 Ilaniwai St.) is known for its craft cocktails and nightly live music performances. The Kakaako hot spot just started serving Sunday brunch, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Party brunches will be held once a month with a cover charge and live music. Meanwhile, the regular brunch menu will offer dishes like wagyu burgers ($26) — served with smoked Gouda cheese, garlic aioli and truffle fries — Chef Allen’s Famous Loco Moco ($27) and slow-roasted herb-seasoned prime rib ($50). The latter is served with country-style potatoes, roasted vegetables, creamy horseradish and au jus.

Call 808-457-1322 or visit thegatsbyhawaii.com.

Cereal-ously exciting

Crumbl has collaborated with WK Kellogg Co. to introduce a first-of-its-kind Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolatey Chip Cookie cereal. Crumbl took its signature milk chocolate chip cookie and transformed it into a delectable cereal form to create an innovative treat that boasts a unique blend of textures and flavors.

“This partnership between Crumbl and Kellogg’s represents a fusion of two brands known for their dedication to delivering exceptional food experiences,” states Crumbl co-founder Sawyer Hemsely. “Whether enjoyed for breakfast, as a snack or as an indulgent treat, Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolatey Chip Cookie cereal aims to delight consumers with its irresistible flavor profile.”

The cereal will be hitting store shelves this summer with availability varying across select retailers.

Visit crumblcookies.com or wkkellogg.com.

Summer just got tastier

Fusion Café + Wine has exciting plans this season with extended hours, a new summer drink menu, and an innovative wine and pasta menu.

The café is now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays — the café’s traditional day off.

Its summer drink menu features several new beverages. The iced Summer Squeeze comprises a ceremonial-grade matcha blended with lemonade and mint syrup. The Malta cold brew latte is a citrus-infused cold brew topped with chocolate cold foam and candied orange. Meanwhile, the Heavenly Matcha is a spiced chai tea latte complemented by North Shore vanilla syrup and a matcha float.

Fusion’s three-course dinner with optional wine pairing is now available exclusively on Fridays and Saturdays. It includes a starter, three different pastas featuring fresh noodles from Onda Pasta for the main course and a dessert that will rotate monthly.

Visit fusion-cafe.com.