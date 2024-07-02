A tasty side dish

Swipe or click to see more

Eggplants can taste rather bland. In this preparation, green onion, hot oil and liquid aminos come to the rescue, making a world of difference in flavor.

This recipe calls for Japanese long eggplant, but large, oblong ones can be substituted. They just require longer cooking time.

Eggplant With Green Onion Oil

Ingredients:

• 3 large Japanese long eggplants

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus 1 teaspoon to grease the parchment

• 2 stalks green onion, chopped

• 2 tablespoons liquid aminos

• 2 teaspoons agave syrup

• 1 teaspoon grated ginger

• A few slices hot chile pepper (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking pan with parchment and brush parchment with oil.

Wash and dry eggplants. Cut in half lengthwise. Poke a few times with a fork to allow the heat to penetrate. Place on the pan, skin side up.

Roast 25 minutes (45 minutes for oblong eggplants). Alternatively, eggplants may be grilled over charcoal until slightly charred. This will give them a smoky aroma.

While eggplants are cooking, heat oil in a saucepan over medium-high until very hot, about 2 minutes. Turn off heat; add green onion. Stir a few times. Set aside.

Mix liquid aminos, agave syrup and grated ginger. Add chile pepper, if using.

Arrange cooked eggplants on a plate. Pour the green onion oil evenly over, then the liquid aminos sauce.

Serve with rice.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 6 servings and not including rice): 120 calories, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.