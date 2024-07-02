Im-‘peck’-able selections

Celebrate one of America’s most iconic foods on National Fried Chicken Day (July 6). Whether you like your fried chicken with a classic crunch or with some extra spice, here’s where you can satisfy your cravings:

bb.q Chicken

bb.q Chicken (various locations) is known for its crispy, juicy and tender chicken coated in a blend of authentic Korean spices. The bb.q in the name is short for “best of the best quality,” which is exactly what the biz delivers with its fried chicken.

The eatery uses a special olive oil during the frying process — a better, healthier option than vegetable oil. The chicken is evenly coated in a secret mixture of seasonings and marinated in the refrigerator for 12 hours. It’s then dipped into a thick batter and dropped into a breading solution before it’s fried to order for four minutes until it’s cooked to perfection.

Popular flavors include honey garlic, golden original and soy garlic.

Visit bbqchicken.com.

Blondies Vegan Cafe Hawaii

Blondies Vegan Café Hawaii (918 Smith St. Ste. A) has been making vegan proteins in-house daily since 1999. This includes vegan meats, vegan cheeses and vegan eggs. It also boasts sweet treats, organic teas, Hawaiian coffee and smoothies.

Its signature Iron Man sandwich is 100% vegan and loaded with 31 grams of plant-based protein. The sandwich boasts mild or spicy barbecue mock chicken; a choice of vegan smoked cheddar, vegan classic cheddar or vegan garlic cream cheese; and a vegan egg. Pro tip: Add avocado to make the sandwich even tastier.

Visit blondiesveganfood.com

Chicken & Brisket

Located in Pearl Highlands Center, Chicken & Brisket (1000 Kamehameha Hwy.) is a local business that boasts American barbecue with a local twist.

Popular items include the brisket and chicken plate, the ranch chicken sandwich and the Yum chicken plate. Choose from dipping sauces in delectable flavors like Buffalo sauce, cilantro-jalapeño aioli, buttermilk ranch, sweet Hawaiian chile sauce and sweet barbecue sauce.

Visit chickenandbrisket.com or call 808-784-1164.

Hughley’s Southern Cuisine

Located in Aiea Town Square, Hughley’s Southern Cuisine (99-080 Kauhale St.) offers Southern comfort food, including sweet tea, fried chicken and catfish, mac and cheese, and cornbread. The family-owned-and-operated restaurant has been serving “flavor with soul” since 2013.

A popular sweet-and-savory dish is its chicken and waffles. The biz makes the waffle batter from scratch and flavors its fried chicken to perfection with its housemade house seasoning. Customers can also switch it up by substituting the drumsticks for thighs or adding Hughley’s country gravy to the dish.

Meanwhile, the fried chicken thighs and fried wings entrees both include two sides of your choice and cornbread.

Visit hughleysaiea.square.site or call 808-380-4200.

KJ’s Local Grindz

Located in Windward City Shopping Center, KJ’s Local Grindz (45-480 Kaneohe Bay Drive Ste. D-2) is known for its local-style plate lunches and famous fried chicken.

Its fried chicken plate lunch comes with four pieces of fried chicken, two scoops of rice and one side (options include tuna mac salad, rice, green beans, corn or kimchi). The furikake chicken, garlic chicken and mochiko chicken are also popular choices.

Customers can also get the eatery’s fried chicken in its bentos. The regular bento includes one piece of fried chicken, two pieces of furikake chicken, a hot dog and two scoops of furikake rice. Or, get the mini bentos: Mini Bento A comes with one piece of fried chicken, a hot dog and rice; and Mini Bento B boasts one piece of furikake chicken, a hot dog and rice.

Call 808-235-5799.

Popeyes Hawaii

Popeyes Hawaii (various locations) offers numerous fried chicken meals that come with biscuits and sides, chicken tenders or nuggets. Another popular option is the restaurant’s combo meal featuring the classic or spicy chicken sandwich.

Meanwhile, its boneless wings are marinated to perfection in Louisiana spices and fried for unmatched flavor. They’re made with all-white meat and are available in a range of spice levels and in six delectable flavors. Don’t forget to try its honey lemon pepper wings as well. Each bite packs a sweet and tangy punch with zesty lemon and a bit of peppery heat.

Visit popeyeshawaii.com.

Scratch Kitchen

Scratch Kitchen (multiple locations) showcases comfort food inspired by its Southern roots and grounded in its island heritage. It prides itself on serving flavorful dishes made with fresh ingredients.

The spicy Southern fried chicken ’n’ waffle comprises waffles with Scratch’s famous fried chicken topped with arugula, pickled jalapeños and onions and chile glaze.

Visit scratchkitchenhi.com.

Liliha Bakery

Liliha Bakery’s (multiple locations) fried chicken is prepared using a special dry mix. This popular local eatery cuts its chicken into eight pieces, batters it dry and then fries it to perfection. The biz offers a two- or three-piece combo, served with a choice of rice, corn, mixed greens or potato mac salad. It’s also accompanied by Liliha Bakery’s famous butter rolls.

Customers can also find chicken karaage and chicken cutlet on the menu.

Visit lilihabakery.com.

Steve’s Chicken

Located in Pearlridge Center, Steve’s Chicken (98-1005 Moanalua Road Ste. 231) is known for its Korean-style chicken sandwiches and classic wings. It uses organic and cage-free chicken from Chile and its sauces, imported from South Korea, give its chicken a unique flavor that leaves guests wanting more.

Popular items include Mom’s Chicken Sandwich — a juicy, oversized chicken-thigh sandwich that is marinated and cooked to perfection before being coated in the eatery’s special sauce — Steve’s Egg Chicken Sandwich and fish sandwich.

Meanwhile, Steve’s Famous Chicken Wings come in a variety of flavors, including original, snow chicken and garlic shoyu chicken.

Follow @steveschicken_hawaii on Instagram.

Mitsu-Ken Okazu and Catering

Mitsu-Ken Okazu and Catering (2300 N. King St.) is famous for its garlic chicken. The biz starts by cutting the chicken thigh into three pieces, adding flour before deep frying it, and then dipping it into its special garlic sauce.

There are a number of ways to indulge in the delectable treat. Customers can order the garlic chicken plate, which comes with six pieces of garlic chicken, two scoops of rice and a scoop of mac potato salad. Early birds can opt for the breakfast combo, which boasts two scoops of fried rice, two eggs, two pieces of bacon and three pieces of garlic chicken. Or, make it a breakfast deluxe combo, which includes all of that plus three pieces of Portuguese sausage. Patrons can also order the garlic chicken a la carte.

The Mitsu-Ken bento comes with three pieces of garlic chicken, a slice of egg omelet, half a hot dog, teri beef, and Spam over rice with a sprinkle of furikake and a pinch of ginger.

Call 808-848-5573.

Waikane Store

Waikane Store (48-377 Kamehameha Hwy.) has been open since 1898 and is known for its famous Waikane fried chicken.

The biz marinates its chicken overnight in a special batter that imparts a sweet and salty flavor reminiscent of shoyu and garlic. Customers can order it a la carte style.

Be sure to pair the chicken with the biz’s other bestselling item — Hawaii-style makizushi, also known as maki sushi. Waikane uses the highest quality nori and combines it with seasoned vinegared rice, canned tuna, carrots and eggs.

Call 808-239-8522 or visit waikanestore.org.