Shrimp-ly the best

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

To satisfy cravings for the iconic Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck, foodies could take a fun summer drive to Kahuku or Haleiwa, or make a quick stop at its Kakaako location. Either way, the journey ends at a delicious destination.

The business first opened in 1993, operating out of a converted 1953 bread truck with just a few recipes. It would drive around North Shore to serve the community.

In 1996, it parked a truck in historic Kahuku town.

“In 1997, we opened a second truck on the edge of what was then an overgrown, swampy field at 66-472 Kamehameha Hwy. in Haleiwa town,” says Mary Nitsche, the biz’s operations and marketing manager. “Back then, no one wanted that land; now, it’s one of the busiest spots in Haleiwa!”

The family-owned and -operated truck celebrates more than 30 years of being in the business. The eatery is best known for its garlic shrimp scampi ($17.50), a dozen jumbo shrimp slathered in garlicky goodness with two scoops of white rice.

Its second most popular dish, the “No Refunds” Hot & Spicy Shrimp ($17.50), features 12 sauteed jumbo shrimp covered in Giovanni’s award-winning hot sauce.

Signature marinades, sauces and mac salads are prepped in-house in small batches daily.

Giovanni’s also offers a 1/4-pound jumbo garlic all-beef hot dog ($5) marinated in its scampi sauce. Customers can get this dish in a bun or with two scoops rice. Pro tip: Pair it with Giovanni’s homemade mac salad ($2.50) for the perfect plate.

All locations accept orders in-person or by phone (Kahuku and Haleiwa: 808-293-1839; Kakaako: 808-201-3980), but the Kakaako location also offers online ordering and delivery via giovannis-shrimp-truck.square.site.

Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck

Various locations

Web: giovannisshrimptruck.com

Instagram: @giovannisshrimptruck

How to order: In-person, by phone or order online (Kakaako only)

How to pay: Cash, credit cards

and Apple Pay