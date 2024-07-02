UH women’s basketball team signs pair

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman on Monday announced the signings of an incoming freshman and a Division I transfer for the 2024-25 season.

Mia ‘Uhila, a 5-foot-8 guard from Anchorage, Alaska, played 84 games over three seasons at Portland State. She averaged 8.5 points and 4.9 rebounds, and started all 31 games for the Vikings last season.

‘Uhila, who has one season of eligibility remaining, was named Alaska’s Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Alaska High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2021. Her family is from Maui.

Kira-May Filemu is a 5-11 guard from Wattle Grove, New South Wales, Australia. She played for Samoa’s national program and averaged 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds during the 2023 Pacific Games, and 18 points and 12.3 rebounds at the 2022 U18 Women’s Asian Championship.