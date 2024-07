Dara Young received a certificate from the University of Hawaii athletic department for her years of service.

At least six or seven times every autumn, one of the University of Hawaii’s most boisterous football fans is muted.

Dara Young’s first instinct is to show unabashed support. A few years ago in Fresno, after each successful third-down conversion, the Bulldog Stadium announcer would proclaim: “That’s another Fresno State … first down!” After the Rainbow Warriors made a defensive stand, Young responded: “That’s another Fresno State … fourth down!”

During the Warriors’ 2009 upset of Washington State at Qwest Field, Young’s rat-a-tat cheering led to Cougars fans relocating to quieter areas.

“I chased away the Washington State fans,” Young recalled. “I was like, ‘a-lo-HA!’ They all moved away. That was so funny.”

But for 32 years through last season, Young checked her emotions at the entrance to the statisticians’ booth at UH home football games. Young was responsible for inputting the plays and stats that form the official scorebook that is distributed to the NCAA, coaches and media.

With laser focus, Young ignored the crowd’s foot-stomping and cheers while listening to spotters announce the yards, field position, tackle and other information for each play.

“They keep giving me numbers,” Young said of her cohorts. “You have to really fine-tune your listening skills to everyone around you. You have to block everything out. … You’ve got a job to do. People are depending on you.”

She was a UH student working in the athletic department’s business office when Eddie Inouye, who was head of the sports information department at the time, learned Young was majoring in journalism. Young joined SID, writing feature stories for the lineup programs and, during games, distributing stat sheets to the media.

In 1991, she joined the stats crew for UH home games. Toshio “Bob” Nagatani typed the play-by-play onto sheets of paper with two carbon copies. Nagatani, who died in 2006, donated $1 million to the UH academic center named in his family’s honor. Jess Freeby, Eugene Tokuhama, Nelson Tokuhama, Mike Tsue, Brian Moon, Walter Macfarlane and George Hara also were part of the crew. Young has been the crew’s only female statistician for UH football home games. Last year, Nelson Tokuhama, Macfarlane, Hara and Young were the only remaining statisticians from the early 1990s.

Young’s first assignment was writing the scoring summaries. UH did not use a computerized system at the time. Eventually, UH incorporated a computer program in which there were codes for the players and plays. “Now,” she said, “it’s really in depth.”

In the three-plus decades, she missed only one home football game when her return flight was delayed after she attended a wedding in San Francisco.

For her own first wedding in 1993, the ceremony was during the day. “After that, it was off to work, run away to the stadium,” said Young, who made it in plenty of time for the kickoff against San Diego State. “I remember there were a lot of yards for (SDSU running back) Marshall Faulk (who scored four touchdowns). He did the running away.”

The biggest glitch came while recording USC’s fumble return for a touchdown in June Jones’ UH coaching debut in the 1999 season opener. The error was eventually corrected. “I recovered, and I’m still here 30 years later,” said Young, noting the experience has been beneficial. “You have to be flexible. You have to be ready for anything. You have to be able to diagnose a problem on the spot and overcome it.”

In 2011, Young wanted to expand her contributions to UH athletics. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who was director of ‘Ahahui Koa Anuenue at the tine, appointed Young to the board of the athletic department’s fundraising organization.

“Dara was a go-to person — always ready, always willing and very capable,” Blangiardi said. “She was a tremendous help with a great attitude.”

A few years ago, Young asked not to be paid for her work as a statistician. Told that it was state policy to be paid, she accepted the money — then donated the entire amount to Na Koa, the football program’s fundraising group.

In January, Young began experiencing extreme fatigue. Last month, doctors at Kapiolani Medical Center and Hawaii Pacific Health diagnosed her with blood clots. Medication alleviated the condition.

“Shoutout to the doctors at Hawaii Pacific Health, especially Kapiolani, for their extreme brilliance,” Young said. “They’re the real MVP.”

Young decided to step down from the stat crew.

“I started to see a larger purpose in supporting the athletic department,” she said. “l figured I’m better served helping out with Na Koa, AKA, Da Sistahhood (run by Sherry Chang, wife of UH football coach Timmy Chang) — being a booster and fan — in trying to find other ways to support athletes. … It’s been a good run. I’ve enjoyed it a lot.”

UH media relations director Derek Inouchi said: “She was our glue for that stats crew. She’s the person who had to absorb all the stats, from the left and right of her. Without her, we couldn’t put that together.”

Young, who works in public relations for the Kyo-ya-owned hotels, looks forward to cheering the Warriors at the Ching Complex this season.

“I’ve had season tickets since (2008),” she said. “This will be my first year I’m going to use them.”