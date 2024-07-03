Letter: Do more to end noise pollution along Ala Wai

I am so tired of the deliberate, constant, very loud revving of engines as mopeds, motor scooters, motorcycles and cars speed along the Ala Wai. It seems like mufflers are nonexistent. And the blaring noise of car stereos can be heard for blocks. Listen to your music, but the whole neighborhood does not need to hear it.

I’m hoping Senate Bill 2350 on noise pollution, which would address the muffler issue, will be signed into law.

The next obvious issue is the policing of any such laws — yes, the Honolulu Police Department is understaffed but what is the use of laws if they are not enforced? HPD needs to have a presence on Ala Wai Boulevard, particularly at night when it is basically used as a racetrack.

Carolyn Reid

Waikiki

