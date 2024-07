Noriyuki Nakamura of Yakitori Hachibei carries food to a car outside Fete after both restaurants closed due to a power outage on June 19.

The recent letter, “Auxiliary officers can bolster HPD’s ranks,” mentioned the need for a Honolulu Police Department Community Service Officer auxiliary (Star-Advertiser, June 23). There was a wonderful, skilled and dedicated group of volunteers who came to the assistance of HPD to manage traffic in Chinatown during the recent power outage. This group of volunteers was the Emergency Management Reserve Corps (EMRC) of the city’s Department of Emergency Management (DEM).

These volunteers, trained in traffic control techniques by HPD, answered the call for assistance. According to the EMRC, Emergency Management Reservists’ primary assignment is to “augment and assist police and other first responders in closure of roads or other locations due to hazardous weather conditions, warning and evacuation of at-risk populations during disasters and other duties as requested by first responders.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit www.honolulu.gov/dem.

Robert Harter

Kaneohe

