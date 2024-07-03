Letter: Follow Oregon and stop enabling Hawaii homeless

I applaud the U.S. Supreme Court’s upholding of an Oregon city’s ban on homeless residents sleeping outdoors.

“Helping” is doing something for someone else that they are unable to do for themselves and I see nothing wrong with that practice. “Enabling,” on the other hand, is doing things for someone else that they can and should be doing for themselves. From what I see and read, we are enablers!

Rick Ornellas

Puunui

