Letter: Neither candidate is up to task of U.S. president

The recent presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump was nothing short of embarrassing. Biden, as painful as it was, could barely put together a coherent sentence, while Trump kept going off topic when posed with a question. Is this how far the standard of the presidency has fallen?

We are amidst numerous global wars and challenging domestic issues, and yet we are left with two geriatric candidates. The United States needs leaders who possess the integrity and aptitude required to lead the free world. We must remember that the U.S. is a country upon which the world relies, making the person we elect absolutely critical.

Oh, if only one could return to the times when both the Democratic and Republican parties nominated respectable candidates like John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.

Kala‘e Kong

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter