Letter: Replace Biden, he shows signs of cognitive decline

After Thursday night’s debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, I feel there is no denying that Biden has entered into a stage of dementia. Many of us seniors have watched as our parents went from capable senior adults to being incapable of making decisions on their own.

But for Democrats to insist it was just a bad night not only is dangerous to our country and the world, but also to the health of Biden. I ask all Democrats to reconsider their attempts to hide Biden’s condition and replace him with someone who is capable of meeting the demands of the most important position in the world.

Earl F. Arakaki

Ewa Beach

