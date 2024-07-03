Letter: Trump is a mendacious threat to U.S. and world

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The presidential debate was alarming. Donald Trump wallowed around in lies like a pig wallowing in mud. I believe it makes him feel better to live surrounded by untruths to puff himself up. He spews out untruths to us when he talks and demands that his minions feed him untruths as well.

A president without integrity who “can’t handle the truth” is terribly dangerous. National decisions must be based on reality, or they will lead the entire country to disaster.

Janet Onopa

Kailua

