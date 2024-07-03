Off the news: HECO ‘shift and save’ bill credits end soon

Wednesday, July 3, 2024
78°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
6:53 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Since February, Hawaiian Electric has supplied customers participating in its “shift and save” pilot program with bill credits to keep residential fees capped at no more than $10 over usual monthly rates. This “bill protection” period is scheduled to sunset at the pilot’s six-month mark, rapidly approaching at month’s end.
Customers taking part in the initiative, and whose time-of-use charges regularly surpass the $10 cushion, can opt out of shift-and-save at hawaiianelectric.com/shiftandsave. No action is required to continue in the program that nudges ratepayers to shift electricity usage to daytime hours, when cheaper solar energy is abundant.