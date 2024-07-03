Off the news: HECO ‘shift and save’ bill credits end soon

Since February, Hawaiian Electric has supplied customers participating in its “shift and save” pilot program with bill credits to keep residential fees capped at no more than $10 over usual monthly rates. This “bill protection” period is scheduled to sunset at the pilot’s six-month mark, rapidly approaching at month’s end.

Customers taking part in the initiative, and whose time-of-use charges regularly surpass the $10 cushion, can opt out of shift-and-save at hawaiianelectric.com/shiftandsave. No action is required to continue in the program that nudges ratepayers to shift electricity usage to daytime hours, when cheaper solar energy is abundant.