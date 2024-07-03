2 Maui housing sites to accommodate wildfire survivors

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Gov. Josh Green announced Tuesday that Maui residents displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfires can now apply for the Hawaii Interim Housing Program, which offers temporary state- sponsored housing to those affected.

The program, managed by the Hawaii Office of Recovery and Resiliency, state Department of Human Services and Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp., offers quick housing relief to affected households. People placed in interim housing will not be required to pay rent or utility bills through August 2025.

“This program adds a new energy to the many initiatives we have launched as part of our supporting the recovery of Maui’s people from the wildfires,” Green said in a statement. “Every day, families and individuals have been able to leave temporary lodging in hotels to be placed in longer-term housing.”

HIHP encompasses all state interim housing sites involved in Maui wildfire recovery efforts, including Hale ‘o La‘ie — formerly the Haggai Institute — in Kihei and Ka La‘i Ola in West Maui, north of Lahaina.

The two properties offer a variety of studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with modular homes, allowing multigenerational families to live together and foster a sense of community.

In late March the state purchased Hale ‘o La‘ie from HHFDC for $38 million — funded through appropriations from the Legislature in 2023 — as part of Green’s initiative to provide housing stability for Maui fire survivors and affordable housing for Hawaii residents.

The housing site currently has 175 rooms and can accommodate up to 450 people.

“We are happy for the opportunity to assist the Maui fire survivors by providing them housing options at Hale O La‘ie,” Dean Mina­kami, executive director of the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corp., said in a statement.

Ka La‘i Ola, currently in construction in West Maui, will offer up to 450 temporary studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom housing units across 54 acres once completed. The temporary homes can be occupied for up to five years.

The Ka La‘i Ola project was launched at the end of April and represents the largest interim housing development for Maui wildfire survivors, according to Green’s office.

The state allocated $75 million toward the $115 million needed for Ka La‘i Ola, supplemented by $40 million from the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund and community contributions.

The state’s funding mitigates the $56 million monthly cost for temporary accommodations and provides essential services for survivors’ recovery.

The Hawaii Housing and Finance Development Corp. leased the land to the state Department of Human Services for five years. Afterward, the land and its permanent infrastructure will transfer to the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, expediting new home development for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries by 17 years.

The application has no cost, so all households are encouraged to apply, even if unsure of their eligibility.

Households may be eligible for HIHP if they meet any of the following criteria:

>> Lived in Maui County before the disaster.

>> Were displaced from their main residence due to the Maui wildfires.

>> Suffered job loss due to the disaster, resulting in the loss of their home.

HIHP applicants may be required to submit the following documentation:

>> Proof of identity (no citizenship requirement).

>> Proof of pre-disaster residency in Maui County.

>> Evidence demonstrating loss of income due to the disaster and inability to pay rent or mortgage leading to displacement from previous residence.

>> Documentation of any other assistance received related to the Maui fires.

Applications must include all intended residents of the interim housing unit and any accommodation requests for suitable placement. Background checks are mandatory for all household members age 18 and older, evaluated both individually and collectively.

Eligibility and placement are not guaranteed upon application, but eligible households will be matched with available units based on their specific needs and housing availability, according to Green’s office.