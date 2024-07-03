At RIMPAC, military leaders see potential in 3D printers
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Industrial 3D metal printers are being used by the Navy to create replacement parts or to improve them. Navy Lt. Joel Hunter showed a finished flange inside of the build chamber of the XSPEE3D.
An aluminum bronze powder is one of the alloys used to print parts.
A media tour of the 3D printing system being housed in two containers, above, and used during RIMPAC 2024 was held Tuesday at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.