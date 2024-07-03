On the Move: Hawaii Pacific University

Hawaii Pacific University has named alum Iven T. Sugai as a new member of its board of trustees and Joachim P. Cox as trustee emeritus. Sugai is a global portfolio manager at Meta with more than 20 years’ experience in leadership positions for large global organizations, as well serving as a lieutenant colonel and battalion commander for the Army. Cox is a founding partner of Honolulu law firm Cox Fricke LLP who joined the board of trustees in 2011 and has served as chairman of the board from 2014 to 2017. His leadership initiatives include the development of the centralized campus in downtown Honolulu and Aloha Tower Marketplace.

