Tech View: Be safe digitally, physically when on summer vacation

The beauty of having different climates around the world is that there is always somewhere we can travel for leisure all year-round. We tend to relax and let our guard down when we’re on vacation, but the reality is that crime takes no vacations. Scammers and attackers are relentless and always on the lookout for the easiest path to their next prey. That makes vacationers an attractive target. Safe security practices will help protect you on your vacation. Here are a few tips.

>> Stay connected safely: Share your travel information with your family or friends, and periodically check in so they know you are safe and can help if the need arises. Keep emergency contact information available so someone can contact your family on your behalf if something happens.

>> Be a human firewall: Joining a public Wi-Fi network without using a VPN (virtual private network) means that your traffic and any data accessed can be vulnerable to digital thieves. Avoid making financial transactions when you’re on public Wi-Fi.

When you’re on phone calls in a public space, don’t share sensitive or financial information out loud, as someone nearby could be eavesdropping.

Enable your multifactor authentication (often referred to as MFA and also known as a two-step verification process) to enhance the security of your connected devices and applications. This will provide additional protection since a passcode is needed to validate your identity.

>> Be vigilant: Practice situational awareness by being present in your surroundings. Don’t walk around while looking at your phone, and keep headphones off or at a low volume so you can be aware of activities happening around you.

When traveling or in public areas, don’t take your eyes off your belongings or trust a stranger to watch them. Be aware of what’s in your pockets and protect them appropriately, and keep your bags secured when in crowds.

Keep your ID, cash and credit cards secured at all times. If possible, carry these items on your body with a money belt or pouch.

The bottom line: Always remain vigilant of your belongings, surroundings and the atmosphere, whether on vacation or here at home.

Shereen Johnson is director of security operations and compliance at Hawaiian Telcom. Reach her at shereen.johnson@hawaiiantel.com.