Chaminade volleyball team adds 5 players

Chaminade women’s volleyball coach Kahala Kabalis Hoke on Tuesday announced her five-player recruiting class for the 2024 season.

Erica Roberts, an outside hitter from Mililani High, is a two-time Honolulu Star-Advertiser Fab 15 All-State selection and was an OIA first-team selection her senior season.

Letizia Cammillucci, an outside hitter from Padova, Italy, is a graduate transfer from San Jose State. She set career highs with 236 kills, 191 digs and 31 aces last season.

Anna Stucchi, a middle blocker from Roncello, Italy, is a transfer from Santa Clara. She set career highs with 164 kills and 85 blocks, and had 37 aces last season.

Malena Mihalik is a freshman outsider hitter from Santa Fe, Argentina, who was a member of the Silverswords beach volleyball team this spring.

Sina Bauer is a libero and defensive specialist from Litzendorf, Germany.

Silverswords, Sharks teams post top GPAs

The Chaminade men’s and women’s basketball teams, and the Hawaii Pacific women’s golf team had the highest team grade-point averages this past athletic season, the Pacific West Conference announced Tuesday.

The Silversword women posted a 3.78 GPA, which was the highest of all 15 PacWest-sponsored sports, while the Chaminade men had a 3.48 GPA.

The HPU women’s golf team had a 3.73 GPA.

Point Loma was the PacWest Academic Achievement Award winner for the second straight year with an all-sport cumulative GPA of 3.52.

UH Hilo tennis coach Mizuguchi resigns

Kallen Mizuguchi has resigned after six seasons as coach of the Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s tennis teams.

Mizuguchi, who played for the Vulcans from 2011 to 2015, was named interim coach for the men’s and women’s programs in February 2019, then permanent coach two months later.

The Waiakea graduate guided the Hawaii Hilo men to an NCAA runner-up finish in 2019, and PacWest title and NCAA runner-up finish in 2021.