Letter: Beware firestorm of fire insurance price hikes

Will we soon see abandoned condos and tax revenue loss because of unavailable or unaffordable fire insurance? The short-term rental conversion debate will be meaningless as families cannot afford the massive increase in fire insurance premiums.

The consequences of inaction are dire. Why are Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito and our elected leaders so casually unconcerned about this imminent financial disaster?

The people of Hawaii want their families to thrive. They leave the islands because of the painful mental anguish of trying to survive. The exodus will become more pronounced when condo owners receive a fire insurance special assessment in the thousands of dollars and increased monthly HOA maintenance fees. Politicians must find reasonably priced fire insurance solutions quickly. They must act before our economy collapses, and we are labeled Third World islands once known as America’s aloha island paradise.

Phil Winter

Kihei, Maui

