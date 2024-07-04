Letter: Immigrants built U.S. and are still key contributors

America was built to its present-day status by immigrants. Immigrants from the colonial era decided to flee from oppressive regimes that persecuted them because of their religious beliefs, the color of their skin or lack of social status. They came to America to start a new life. This has continued throughout America’s history.

Who is going to fill the void for jobs that many Americans don’t want to do? Who will not be allowed to compete on a level playing field where ability is the most important consideration?

Don’t keep immigrants out of America based on prejudiced, narrow-minded and politically motivated criteria. Immigrants will contribute to keep America great if they are allowed to live and work here.

Stuart Shimazu

Kaimuki

