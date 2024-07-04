Letter: SCOTUS ruling not what founders had in mind

With its ruling on Monday granting presidents immunity for official acts, the U.S. Supreme Court violates the Constitution.

The court is meant to decide matters of law, not to create new mandates. But it did just that with this ruling. By taking this case and ruling on it, the Supreme Court has greatly expanded presidential immunity against criminal prosecution.

This was supposed to be the court that held tight to the original intent of the framers of the Constitution. If the framers wanted immunity for the president, they would have stated as much.

This is the most hypocritical and self-serving court ever. The current president, under this ruling, should just disband these justices and start anew with judges who can understand our Constitution.

Clyde B. Morita

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter