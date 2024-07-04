Letter: U.S. must stop funding Israeli violence in Gaza

American taxpayers’ money in untold billions given blindly to Israel are being used to slaughter refugees in Gaza. Israel is preventing food and aid from being delivered to Palestinians. Children in Gaza are dying of starvation in their parents’ arms. Congress must immediately cease providing Israel with aid that is being used to commit crimes against humanity.

Why would any sane human intentionally kill a child? Can that ever be imagined, comprehended, answered, justified, forgiven or forgotten? The same can be asked about the estimated 15,500-plus Palestinian children killed in Gaza since Oct. 7. In addition, up to 20,000 children are reportedly missing.

Is mass infanticide necessary for Israeli’s self-defense? Is every child a Hamas fighter or their shield? Can their deaths be rationalized and discounted as merely civilian collateral damage in catastrophic bombing? Is this revenge for Oct. 7? Is this moral?

Marisa Plemer

Haleiwa

