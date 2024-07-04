Off the news: Missing the sizzle of Ala Moana fireworks

Among the many casualties of the coronavirus is one that still has not recovered. And it is one that’s sorely missed for Fourth of July revelries: the fireworks show fronting Ala Moana Center, which instead is hosting a concert, as it did last year.

It’s plain why COVID-19 sidelined such large gatherings during the worst of the pandemic — and even now, perhaps, because of the infection surge. Yes, there are other fireworks displays to see, but this one was more easily accessible, visible along the waterfront. Bringing it back next year would brighten an already sparkling holiday.