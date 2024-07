Only people with permits can buy and use up to 5,000 firecrackers per permit. Valid identification must be presented with the nontransferable permit.

Oahu’s first responders urge responsible revelry to mark the 248th year of America’s independence by curtailing impaired driving, illegal fireworks, hazardous fires and general bad behavior.

Arrests for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant are down nearly 40% from the same time last year, according to Honolulu Police Department statistics, and police hope it’s a sign of more responsible partying.

As of June 30, HPD had made 786 arrests for impaired driving compared with 1,294 at the same time last year.

HPD officers made 2,460 arrests in 2023, down from 2,620 in 2022. There were 2,550 impaired-driving arrests in 2021, 2,157 in 2020 and 3,789 in 2019.

Maj. Stason Tanaka, commander of HPD’s Traffic Division, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that officers remind everyone to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely.

Tanaka urged motorists to buckle up and ensure the appropriate car seats are installed so passengers young and old sit safely.

“Plan ahead and have a designated driver or arrange for alternate transportation,” said Tanaka, who noted that alcohol and drugs — including cannabis, prescription drugs and certain over-the-counter medicines — can cause drowsiness, alter visual functions, and affect mental judgment and motor skills.

“Slow down. Speeding is also a major contributing factor to traffic fatalities. Drive the speed limit or below and watch out for pedestrians. Drive distraction-­free. Put away your cell phone. Focus on driving and anticipate potential road hazards. “

Jim Ireland, a medical doctor and director of the city Emergency Services Department, told the Star-­Advertiser that during holiday weekends, EMS personnel “routinely respond to tragedies that didn’t need to happen.”

Through the end of May, 911 responses made by the 21 Emergency Medical Service units and the four EMS District Chiefs on Oahu totaled 49,376.

Fainting, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, general weakness and altered mental status were the top four types of calls paramedics handled last year.

“To prevent this from occurring this weekend, everyone needs to use good judgement. If you are going to be drinking alcohol, plan on not driving,” said Ireland.

Adventurous hikers, new to the terrain and climate, should be prepared for any altered path, he said.

“Also make sure you adequately prepare if you are going to attempt to go on one of our difficult hikes. At a minimum, bring a fully charged cell phone, sufficiently hydrate and respect your physical limitations when it comes to traversing our many trails,” said Ireland. “While our Paramedics and EMTs are more than ready to respond to your emergency medical needs, we need our visitors and residents to act responsibly.”

Honolulu Fire Department Chief Sheldon K. Hao told the Star-Advertiser that firefighters wish everyone a happy Fourth of July but “we also urge the public to celebrate safely.”

With all of the outdoor activities, barbecues and fireworks displays, it is “crucial to remember the importance of fire safety and wildland fire prevention.”

“The HFD would like to remind the public of the devastating Maui wildfires last August and be aware that fireworks are dangerous and pose a significant risk of igniting fires. We ask the community to be mindful and remain vigilant with us to ensure public safety for all. The HFD strongly recommends celebrating this holiday at one of the various professional fireworks shows for your peace of mind and the safety of your ohana,” said Hao.

On Jan. 2, 2011, an island­wide partial fireworks ban made possession and use of fountains, sparklers, aerial fireworks and other consumer fireworks illegal.

A firecracker permit and a valid identification is required to buy and pop firecrackers on Oahu. Each nontransferable permit entitles the holder to buy and set off up to 5,000 firecrackers.

The permit has to be bought at least ten days prior to the date of use. Firecrackers may only be used from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. today.

Oahu lifeguards and all Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel are “prepared for a busy” Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In 2022, a lifeguard physically rescued someone by entering the water 1,458 times on the south shore, 920 times along the Leeward Coast, 179 times on the North Shore and 125 times on the Windward side, according to city statistics.

Five people drowned off the south shore in 2022, three off the North Shore, two off the Windward side and one off the Leeward coast.

In 2022, an estimated 21,801,600 people went to the beach on Oahu.

Kurt Lager, Honolulu Ocean Safety acting chief, told the Star-Advertiser that Waikiki lifeguard towers open at 7 a.m. today instead of 8 a.m. and officials added a rescue ski on the south shore to bolster existing resources.

“But nevertheless, we can’t emphasize enough the importance of having parents watch their kids in and anywhere near the ocean 100% of the time. The beaches are going to be extremely crowded and it would be impossible for our lifeguards to watch every person all of the time,” said Lager. “Definitely check in with lifeguards on current ocean conditions and it is best to swim where there is a lifeguard tower. We discourage you from going to dangerous areas including Spitting Cave and China Walls. Ocean Safety wants everyone to enjoy themselves but to do so safely.”

If swimming at an unguarded beach, Lager advised “beachgoers to call 911 immediately if they see someone in trouble” in the water.