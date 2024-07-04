On the Move: Sootaga Tana

Hawai‘i Vacation Condos by Outrigger has named Sootaga “So’o” Tana general manager for the Regency on Beachwalk Waikiki by Outrigger, Waikiki Shore by Outrigger and AOAO of Regency on Beachwalk. Tana’s 25 years of experience with the company include joining in 1999 as a night auditor for Outrigger Waikiki Village and Coral Seas Hotel, hotel manager at Waikiki Malia by Outrigger since 2020 and area director of front services for Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort since 2022.

