2 Hawaii teams win AAU volleyball titles

Quicksets 18 Zesty and Spike and Serve Volleyball Club, both of Hawaii, won their respective boys divisions Wednesday at the AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla.

Quicksets 18 Zesty capped a 13-1 tournament by beating California’s Point West 118 National in the Boys 18 Club division final.

Spike and Serve Volleyball Club went 11-0 by defeating SoCal Legends Elite Volleyball in the Boys 13 Open division final.

Quicksets 18 Zesty’s head coach was Sheri Sagayaga. Assistant coaches were Lawrence Cantero, Talon Naauao-Ota and Aaron Scholtz.

Team members were: Grayson Barnhill, Hayden Broadbent, Kawika Cook, Preston Decherong, Anthony Ronald Ezar, Kawehi Kaneakua, Keahi Kaneakua, Robby Keliikipi, Cody Pili-Rumusod, Julian Quartero-Echalas and Hekili-Kamakani Tampos.

Spike and Serve Volleyball Club’s head coach was Maya Young. Assistant coaches were Kealiipoomaikai Alexander and Reyn Miyazawa.

Team members were: Ryan Casem, Jett Filisi, Waimanu Kalama-Kingma, Donovan Kilisi, Isaiah Kuamoo, Kaimana Martinez, Breck Mau, Eli Otake, Colton Potter, Landon Salter, Tuialofa Scanlan, Kelo Uiti, Alex Umaki, Thomas Yadao.

More than 117,000 athletes and coaches, representing all 50 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, competed in the boys and girls tournaments, according to the AAU’s website.