Scoreboard – July 4, 2024

Thursday, July 4, 2024
Calendar
Today
PADDLING
Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing
Association: Walter J. Macfarlane
Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Waikiki Beach.
FRIday
No local sporting events scheduled.
SOFTBALL
Makua Alii
Wednesday
Action 17, Sportsmen 13
Hui Ohana 14, Golden Eagles 2
P.H. Shipyard, 19 Lokahi 9
Ho’o Ikaika, 14 Go Deep 0
Islanders 15, Firehouse 11
Hawsiians 17, Fat Katz 10
Sons of Hawaii 19, Waipio 6
Na Kahuna 11, Na Pueo 3
Kupuna Kane 17, Kool Katz 6
Makules 12, Yankees 3
Aikane 18, Bad Company 6