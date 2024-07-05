Letter: Biden should withdraw for good of U.S., world

After reading reviews of the presidential debate and its consequences, I think Joe Biden, like Lyndon B. Johnson, should announce that he will not seek reelection. Johnson did so in part because of the overwhelming shift in attitudes sweeping the nation about the war in Southeast Asia, which resulted in the distrust of his presidency. A similar phenomenon is happening now, especially after the Supreme Court ruling about presidential immunity.

Biden said he decided to run for president in 2019 because of what happened in 2017, including then-President Donald Trump’s response to the violence and death during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

If Biden is true to his conscience, he should do the same as Johnson. Give democracy and peace in the United States and the world a chance.

Les Ozawa

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter