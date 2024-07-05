Letter: Efforts to protect women can hurt more than help

I see a lot of talk about protecting women, but nobody seems to question why that is and if it’s the best option.

The idea of protecting women stems from the deeply-ingrained power dynamic in society that seeks to place men in positions of power over women. It comes in the form of gendered expectations and stereotypes, such as women belonging at home; legislation, like proposals seeking to hamper women’s bodily autonomy; and our general behavior, such as women being excluded in the workplace in favor of sometimes less-qualified men.

Arguing for the protection of women harms women, cis and trans alike, because it fails to eliminate the harmful power dynamic where men are treated more favorably than women and instead upholds the status quo. We need to change. The easiest way to start is on an individual level by reading and sharing reputable sources and information.

Charlotte Santos

Wahiawa

