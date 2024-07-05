Letter: Less spending on future, more on here and now

We just heard about the daily use of Skyline on its one-year anniversary, but not the cost to operate this train daily. No private company would continue to operate anything that shows no profit, only our government. Why is the Aloha Stadium still standing? Why are we not moving to decrease the cost of building in Lahaina? Why has it taken a year to start getting the area rebuilt? Why are the roads and other community assets still not available?

The government can and should be a bigger asset to help the community get back to normalcy. Whether the world is warming or not, the state is not going to change the direction it is going to go. Stop spending money to offset this or that and start spending money to make life easier, better and more enjoyable.

Larry Wilson

Aiea

