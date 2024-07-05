Letter: New law will not have desired effect on housing

To build more affordable housing, Senate Bill 3202 — signed into law in May — allows more than one accessory dwelling unit on a lot. But a decade after Honolulu passed a similar law allowing ADUs, not many were built. A housing advocate was told it was due to “money.” People can’t afford to build them. Why the push to allow even more ADUs?

Proponents said more units provide more affordable housing. But in 2023, Kuilei Place sought to evict renters who couldn’t afford its “affordable” units. Tenants at other developments can’t afford proposed “affordable” rents. Sky Ala Moana and The Park have difficulty selling “affordable” apartments because applicants can’t afford them. More housing isn’t the same as more truly affordable housing.

The City Council was against SB 3202, and is responsible for housing. We should have let it do its job — not thrown a monkey wrench into the works.

Renee Ing

Downtown Honolulu

