Off the news: Sign up now for Maui interim housing

Applications have now opened for Hawaii’s Interim Housing Program — temporary, state-sponsored housing that is coming available on Maui for residents affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires.

Housing available includes 175 units at the former Haggai Institute in Kihei, now called Hale ‘o La‘ie, and about 450 temporary homes being developed at Ka La‘i Ola in West Maui, the state’s largest interim housing development for the wildfire survivors.

Households that were displaced, suffered a job loss, or lived in Maui County before the fires and are now having difficulty finding housing are encouraged to apply at hawaiistaterecovers.hawaii.gov/join or by calling 808-727-1550.