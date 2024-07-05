Off the news: Step up against trash with Waikiki bins

It’s just for Waikiki’s throw-aways, but it’s a keeper: The city and private partners from the Waikiki Business Improvement District and JTB Hawaii Inc. are placing 26 new trash cans in the area.

The tourism company contributed $100,000 for the specialty receptacles, which are decorated with island designs. And their operation is also attractive in these germ-avoidance days: They can be opened by operating a foot pedal, not just by hand. Tourists should like it, but similar cans are found in scattered retail locations around Oahu, so kamaaina find them appealing, too.