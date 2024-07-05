On the Move: The Office of Hawaiian Affairs

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has announced two executives appointed to key leadership positions:

>> Kehaulani Pu‘u has been named chief operating officer. Pu‘u most recently served at the City and County of Honolulu as deputy director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. Prior to that, she was with Kameha­meha Schools for 12 years serving in various capacities, most recently as a director in the community education division.

>> Ku‘uleianuhea Awo-Chun has been selected as director of Education and Culture-Based Learning. Awo-Chun has experience working with public charter schools, most recently serving as assistant school director at Malama Honua PCS since 2019. Prior to that, she was at Halau Ku Mana, where she served first as a kumu and later as vice principal.

———

