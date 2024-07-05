Runaways located by multiple agencies

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A multiagency child recovery operation, dubbed Operation Shine the Light, this past weekend located 11 endangered, missing and vulnerable teens reported as runaways on Oahu.

The state Attorney General and Human Services departments said in a news release that they worked with the Honolulu Police Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations and Susannah Wesley Community Center to find, recover and provide immediate services to the children.

The youth range in age from 15 to 19.

“The ultimate goal of this program is to quickly find missing and vulnerable children and prevent them from falling into the hands of predators,” Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday in a written statement. “I am proud of the work being done by federal, state and county law enforcement, in partnership with community agencies to locate and protect our innocent young residents.

“We want keiki to know that we care, and we will do everything possible to make them safe.”

The Attorney General’s Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and Missing Child Center-Hawaii in 2020 started Operation Shine the Light, which aimed at “recovery and protection of endangered, missing foster youth, who are at high risk of abuse, exploitation and trafficking.”

One in 6 of the more than 28,800 cases of children reported missing in 2023 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were likely victims of child sex trafficking, its website says.

Of those reported missing to NCMEC in 2023 who fled from the care of child welfare, the numbers are closer to 1 in 5, or 19%, who were likely victims of child sex trafficking.

State social service agencies must report to law enforcement and NCMEC immediately, and no later than 24 hours, after receiving a report of a missing or abducted child or youth under the care of the state, as required under the federal mandate Preventing Sex Trafficking and Strengthening Families Act of 2014.

“No child should be left to fend for themselves on the streets or live in an unsafe environment,” Amanda Leonard, Missing Child Center-­Hawaii coordinator, said. “Thanks to our partnership with the Honolulu Police Department and other key partners and stakeholders, we are able to get missing children off the streets, show them their lives and futures matter, and ‘shine the light’ on the real dangers facing our keiki through community awareness and education.

“Every Hawaii child deserves a safe childhood.”

State Attorney General Anne Lopez said her department is committed to working with its partners to recover these “endangered keiki” to ensure their safety and well-being, and prevent victimization.

“The message to missing children and youth is that we will never stop looking for you,” she said.

DHS Director Ryan Yamane said the operation required “quick action and decisions, and DHS is thankful for all involved.”

“The Honolulu Police Department is committed to protecting our community and especially the young and vulnerable,” said Keith Horikawa, acting Honolulu police chief.

Community members can help prevent child abuse/ neglect and child trafficking by calling DHS hotlines available 24/7:

>> Oahu Child Abuse/ Neglect: 808-832-5300

>> Oahu Child Trafficking: 808-832-1999

>> Child Abuse/Neglect: Hawaii island, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kauai: toll-free 888-380-3088

>> Child Trafficking: Hawaii island, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kauai: toll-free 888-398-1188

Anyone with information on missing or exploited children should call police or NCMEC at 800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).

