This offseason, the University of Hawaii football players are fast learners.

As part of the conditioning program, former UH cornerback Kenny Patton is helping as a performance- training consultant. Since 2011, Patton has owned a company that specializes in speed and performance training.

“The main thing we’re trying to work on is general athleticism, not just straight-line speed,” Patton said. “We’re working on bending, change of direction, bursting out, just improving the overall athleticism. … Learning proper mechanics — acceleration and deceleration — can improve their performance on the football field.”

Earlier this year, Kody Cooke resigned as UH’s strength/conditioning coordinator to accept a position at Tulsa, his alma mater. Ryan Ishihara was promoted from assistant to succeed Cooke. For the offseason program, associate head coach Chris Brown is the strength/conditioning adviser. Patton is a consultant through the middle of this month.

“Some guys didn’t need much touching up,” Patton said. “Some guys needed a little more. Some guys haven’t had explosion-to-high-speed running. It’s nice to get them out here running and feeling comfortable in their run, and being more efficient and effective.”

There are overall drills and specific ones tailored for positions. For offensive linemen working in a contained space, Patton said, “we’re adding a lot more reaction component to it. We’ve had more twitch. We’ve worked on sled drives to get the legs stronger so they can be more explosive.”

Patton also has emphasized “proper angles to the ground” and balance when running.

“If you’re running and falling every step, that’s not going to be very good,” Patton said. “But if you’re running and jumping and attacking the ground, then you propel yourself down the field a little better.”

Quarterback Brayden Schager, who can back-squat 450 pounds, has worked on his early-step quickness to elude pass rushers while maintaining hip and upper-body flexibility to launch multiple-angle throws. “You watch the NFL Draft,” Patton said. “They all can run and they all can move. It’s ‘How can you beat people with speed?’ That’s the whole theme of this thing.”

During his sessions, Patton has kept the amenities to a minimum.

“A lot of people look for more flash-type stuff,” said Patton, who prefers cones and rope ladders. “I’m looking at how can I get these guys to react and make things as game-like as possible without making it like a circus. You can use hurdles and lights and all kinds of fun stuff. But do we really need that to help them? It’s not about the toys. It’s about the results and the angles and the lines you’re trying to create so these guys can carry over to the movements needed to play.”

Patton was a cover corner for the Warriors for five seasons through 2006 — a crossover between the UH tenures of quarterbacks Timmy Chang and Colt Brennan. Patton ran 40 yards in 4.46 seconds and had a 42-inch vertical jump. He also earned a black belt in karate; his grandfather, Joe Bunch Sr., was a prominent sensei in the sport.

“I had a ton of injuries when I was playing,” Patton recalled. “I wasn’t eating the right way. I wasn’t recovering the right way. I wasn’t training the right way. That sparked my interest in elite training.”

Patton, who has a master’s degree in education, has earned several certifications in athletic training. He has worked with private and public schools on their campuses or at the Patton Sports Performance center.

Patton said he was “warmed” when asked to help his alma mater.

“It’s nice to be able to come back and help these guys get going,” he said. “We use our platform to help kids to not only become better athletes but better human beings. That’s the whole goal of this thing. When you’re done with this whole thing, you should be able to go into the community and help others.”