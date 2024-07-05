9 UH swimmers, divers make grade

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Hawaii swimming and diving teams on Wednesday placed nine student-athletes on the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s Scholar All-America second team.

Anna Friedrich, Elma Lund, Isabelle Lombardi, Mandolin Nguyen and Zofia Tyminska were recognized for the Rainbow Wahine, and Juan Gonzalez, Justin Lisoway, Mackaby Pennington and Mario Surkovic for the Rainbow Warriors.

To qualify for the CSCAA Scholar All-America first team, student-athletes must have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and participated in their national championship. Second-team selections also must have a 3.5 GPA and met the “B” time standard for the national championship or qualified for the zone qualification meet.