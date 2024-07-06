Letter: Kalanianaole guardrail repairs not necessary

For the past few months, the city or state has been using money and time to replace the guardrail in the median strip on Kalanianaole Highway after one exits the H-1 freeway. Some rails were bent and maybe could be replaced, but 90% looked fine. Plus the work caused traffic for people heading into town and created a speeding zone on Poola Street by people trying to avoid the traffic ahead.

I know we have a lot more pressing problems that should warrant the use of money and manpower in the islands.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter