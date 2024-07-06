Hawaii island police seek leads in 71-year-old woman’s homicide

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii island police say they have not yet identified the perpetrator in the strangulation death of a 71-year-old woman found dead in June in her Hawaiian Acres subdivision home.

Capt. Rio Amon-Wilkins, commander of the East Hawaii Criminal Investigation Division, said Tuesday that the victim, Yong Cha Kim, and her husband, Jong Man Kim, “have two separate residences on separate farms that they operate.”

Jong Man Kim reported finding his wife unresponsive on the floor of their home on the 16-1100 block of Uhini Ana Road in Mountain View on the afternoon of June 20.

Responding officers saw that Yong Cha Kim had sustained several suspicious injuries and that items within the home appeared to be disturbed. It was also reported that several items were stolen.

According to police, detectives believe the woman could have been dead up to two days when her body was discovered.

Asked whether the woman’s husband had been staying with her at the time, Amon-Wilkins replied, “No, and that was not uncommon.”

There was no sign of forced entry to the home, Amon-Wilkins said, and no evidence of sex assault or attempted sex assault on the woman’s body.

Because of the missing items, Amon-Wilkins said robbery is being investigated as a possible motive.

The neighbors didn’t report any suspicious coming and goings from the home, Amon-Wilkins said.

“There was some information about people in the area, but that’s part of what we’re following up on,” he added. “We’re trying to piece everything together and interview everybody so we can get to the bottom of it.

“Obviously, this is extremely troubling, being that it’s an elderly woman not involved in any type of activity that would put her in a situation to end up like this.”

Police have classified the investigation as a second- degree murder, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Amy Omaya at 808-961-2381 or amy.omaya@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who prefer anonymity can call Crime­Stoppers at 808-961-8300.