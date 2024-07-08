Letter: Jayapal, other politicos show unpatriotic leans

During a recent MSNBC interview, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal exchanged chuckles with the host as they discussed Fox News’ coverage of a 13-year-old girl who was raped on June 13 in New York City, allegedly by an Ecuadorian living illegally in the U.S.

Jayapal’s dismissive snickers suggest a disconcertingly inverted mindset that subordinates this child’s rape to the plight of her rapist. She regularly points to her 20 years of dedicated advocacy for the rights, dignity and just treatment of those who entered the country illegally.

Perhaps it’s an antiquated concept, gone with the tricorn hat, but I think our elected officials should be steadfast patriots, loyal to the principles enshrined in the Constitution. Jayapal is one example of many in government — including the president — who’ve proven where their loyalties lie. And it’s not with the citizens of America.

Scott R. Hammond

Aina Haina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter