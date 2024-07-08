Letter: PR for HART board is putting lipstick on a pig

The front page of your Tuesday edition noted the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board is willing to spend more tax dollars to improve the rail’s image (“HART board looks to hire PR firm to improve its image,” Star-Advertiser, July 2). Unfortunately, if you put lipstick on a pig, it’s still a pig. In my opinion, no amount of image improvement will turn the rail into a success or justify the expense of a PR firm.

James Sharp

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

