Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, July 8, 2024 77° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: PR for HART board is putting lipstick on a pig

Today

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Construction continues at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Skyline station on June 27.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Construction continues at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Skyline station on June 27.