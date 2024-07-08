Letter: President, Congress must rein in rogue SCOTUS

The U.S. Supreme Court has crossed the line. It is no longer a legal body; it is a political body imposing a radical agenda. It has dismantled administrative practices that protect health and safety, endangered women’s health, removed key voting protections, opened the door to religious conflict, further enabled the wealthy to influence public policy, and granted presidents criminal immunity.

When the court itself becomes repugnant to the Constitution, what can be done? Citizens must step up. Vote against and pressure those who support this destructive vision. Every media organization in the country should be spotlighting the issues and educating the public. Congress and the president, as co-equal branches, must increase their rhetoric and action against the rogue court.

Respect for institutions should not impede the obligation to push back aggressively.

Carl Sabatino

Kapahulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter