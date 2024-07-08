Letter: Sewage issue unhealthy for people and economy

The recent controversy surrounding the problem and/or problems with raw sewage seeping into the ocean around Oahu is disgusting, gross and obviously a heath, environmental and marine hazard beyond proportions.

Cesspools are a major contributor to this problem, as is overcapacity at wastewater treatment facilities. However, just as bad is that the Honolulu City Council, mayor, Hawaii congressional delegation and the primary agency for enforcement, the Environmental Protection Agency, are doing nothing to tackle this unfortunate dilemma. This is another example of our do-nothing government in action.

This affects locals and visitors, but what is dumbfounding is that the hotel and visitor industry is mum on the subject. Does that industry bring awareness to visitors that our beaches are a serious health hazard? Probably not; profit remains first and foremost.

Jackie L. Grambusch Jr.

Kapolei

