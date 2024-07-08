Letter: To beat unified GOP, Dems must back Biden

Everyone ages differently. The Republican candidate is old also. Besides that, dementia is in his family — his father had Alzheimer’s disease. Be aware. He may be above the law to a certain extent, but time will tell on his cognitive ability.

One thing about Republican leaders and voters, right or wrong, they stand by their man. He’s a liar but no one yells, “Liar, liar pants on fire.” He is a smooth and loud talker. People listen to loud mouths. The squeaky wheel gets the grease.

Many Democratic leaders are the opposite. One debate and they want to throw their man under the bus. Wake up, guys. Stand together. At least the Democratic candidate tells the truth. Maybe he should brag about his accomplishments, but he’s not one to brag. He speaks softly, but is effective.

Be active in your area and support what you believe in: democracy, or dictatorship.

Alex Yray

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter