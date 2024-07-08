Off the news: Agricultural declaration form to go digital

Many travelers coming into Hawaii — tourists and returning residents alike — know well the drill that comes with filling out that mandatory agricultural form to declare any plants or animals being brought into the state. Have a pen handy, and fill out and return the form to flight attendants before landing.

Soon, thanks to Senate Bill 2079 just signed into law, a new electronic version of the declaration form will be rolled out, eliminating the paper collection and need for pens. A prototype is being worked on, and will use in-flight Wi-Fi systems. Many resident fliers are so ready.